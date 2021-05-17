OPP Find Impaired Driver At Bracebridge Drive Thru, Two Charged

On May 16, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Bracebridge OPP responded to a concern from a member of the public about the driver of a vehicle at a local quick service restaurant on Muskoka Road 118 in Bracebridge.

The driver and passenger were reportedly intermittently sleeping while in line. Officers located the vehicle before it departed the location and conducted an investigation into the concern.

Police subsequently arrested and charged the driver, 57 year-old Wayne McMullen of Bracebridge, with Impaired Operation by Drug, Possession of Schedule I Substance – Cocaine and Possession of Schedule I Substance – Opioid.

The second person in the vehicle, 35 year-old Kyle Gillard of Bracebridge was also charged with Possession of Schedule I Substance – Cocaine and Possession of Schedule I Substance – Opioid.

Both accused parties will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 29, 2021 to answer to their charges.