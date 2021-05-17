Fire Danger Rating For Muskoka Set To High

Fire Departments across the district have been busy with grass and brush fires.

The Muskoka Fire Chiefs have now set the Fire Danger Rating for Muskoka to high.

Extreme caution must be taken with all open flames. Small fires are permitted in most rural areas of Muskoka keeping in mind that no Daytime burning is allowed. You must have adequate tools and water to extinguish the fire if the need arises and you must be with your fire at all times. Ensure any campfires are fully extinguished. Consult with your local municipality for outdoor burning regulations.

Embers from a campfire that wasn't fully extinguished started around a 6-acre brush fire Saturday in Port Sydney. Firefighters from Stn. 5 & Stn. 1 were on scene for over 4 hrs.

Please remember to fully extinguish your camp fires.#Muskoka #Firefighters #CampFire pic.twitter.com/CtuJckHye0 — HLOB Fire Department (@HLOBfire) May 16, 2021

Firefighters from Foots Bay, Bala, Torrance and Walkers Point stations responded to a one acre wildfire today on Summit Road. 13 firefighters extinguished the fire in 2 hours using tank water and forestry equipment. Please take care outdoor burning. pic.twitter.com/ZMMD66JzER — Muskoka Lakes FD (@MuskokaLakesFD) May 15, 2021