Two South River Residents Face Drug Charges In Huntsville

The Huntsville OPP has arrested and charged a 28-year-old female driver with impaired and a drug related offence. The OPP have also arrested and charged the 32-year-old male with a drug related offence. Both have been charged as a result of a traffic stop.

On May 15, 2021 at 8:25 p.m., a member of the Huntsville OPP observed a car being driven with a broken wind-shield on West Rd. Huntsville. The officer conducted a traffic stop and observed the driver of the car showing signs of impairment. The driver was arrested and the subsequent investigation resulted in police locating a quantity of a controlled substance. A total of 0.05 grams of Fentanyl was seized.

As a result, Denika Blondin, age 28, of South River, has been charged with:

– Possession of a schedule 1 substance

– Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired

The passenger of the car, Kyle Stockdale, age 32, of South River, has been charged with:

– Possession of a schedule 1 substance

Both accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear on July 07, 2021 in the Ontario Court of Justice Huntsville.