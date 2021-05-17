OPP Search For Missing Person On Mink Lake

A search continues today for a 68-year-old resident of Ajax, Ontario who went missing on Mink Lake in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands.

On May 16, 2021 shortly after 6:30 p.m. members of the Bancroft OPP responded to the report of an unoccupied boat circling on Mink Lake.

The Bancroft OPP, OPP helicopter and Hastings Highlands Fire Department conducted a search of the area and the individual could not be located.

Members of the Bancroft OPP, OPP Underwater Search and Recover Team (USRT), OPP helicopter and an OPP Reconstructionist will join the search today.