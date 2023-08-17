Try Pickled Cotton Candy, Thanksgiving Poutine And Watermelon Burgers At The CNE

Carnival culinary connoisseurs rejoice – the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is back with another EX-ceptional selection of inventive, colourful and extravagantly indulgent new food options to tantalize the tastebuds. This year’s CNE food vendors are tickled pink! Inspired by the popularity of Barbie, and in celebration of The Pink Floyd

Exhibition co-presented by the CNE — there’s no shortage of pink-themed food offerings from Malibu Mac & Cheese to Nachos with Pink Queso Sauce, Pink Cookie Stuffed Chimney Cone and Pink Dragon fruit-topped Japanese Souffles to a Watermelon Burger.

Or try one of the many pickle-flavoured treats this year from pickle lemonades to Pickle Cotton Candy and Green Pickle Fries; better yet, supersize it with a 4-Pound Taco, Footlong French Fries, or Quarter Pound Cheese-Stuffed Doritos.

Some Fair classics are also getting new twists such as Peanut Butter & Jelly Corn on the Cob, Churros Smores Sandwich, and Poutine Pizza. Savoury bites and global fare include a Tandoori Fried Chicken Sandwich between two Butter Chicken Samosas, to Crispy Frog Legs in Korean Sweet Chili Sauce. And from the makers of last year’s viral CNE craze, the Ketchup & Mustard Ice Cream – are two new savoury flavours: Street Corn Ice Cream and Cheeseburger-Flavoured Ice Cream served on a cheddar dipped cone.

In addition to the many zany offerings from the Food Building and Midway concessions, some of the city’s best food trucks will be taking over Princes’ Blvd. for the annual Food Truck Frenzy & Craft Beer Fest (Sat. Aug. 19 – Mon. Sept 4) with more than 30 food trucks representing the best of Toronto’s multicultural food scene.

Come all – and come hungry! The CNE takes place August 18 – September 4, 202

2023 CNE New Foods: