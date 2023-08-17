Registration Open For Huntsville Festival Of The Arts 2023-2024 Educational Programs

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) is thrilled to announce the opening of registration for its Fall Education Programs. HfA presents an exciting and diverse range of offerings that cater to a spectrum of interests and ages – from 0 to 18 years! From captivating drama experiences for our youngest thespians, to music-filled adventures for babies and toddlers, and thoughtfully curated programs for teenagers, HfA invites all young minds to explore, express, and evolve through the power of the arts. Discover the magic of creative expression – register today to secure your spot!

For youth interested in drama and theatre, HfA is offering Theatre Kids and The Snow Queen Outdoor Play. In Theatre Kids, confidence and creative expression are developed through drama games, character building, costume play, and collaboration with peers. Participants ages 4-6 years old will discover the power of their own voice, gain confidence, and make new friends. The Snow Queen Outdoor Play running for it’s second year, is a unique opportunity for youth ages 8-13 to participate in the creation and performance of the famous Fairy Tale “The Snow Queen” by Hans Christian Andersen (which is also the inspiration for the movie Frozen).

For babies and toddlers, HfA has Baby Song & Bounce with Christina Serra (for ages 0-17 months) in which caregivers are given the opportunity to bond with their little ones through music, and socialize with others in a friendly and relaxed environment. Disco Ducks (ages 18mo-4yrs) is a music and movement class for caregivers and tots, set to the theme of disco music. In each class you will experience: simple disco dancing, instrument play and exploration, rhythm games, guitar sing-a-long and more! If your child loves music and likes to move, they will love Disco Ducks!

HfA is also offering opportunities for teens. TPAN: (Teen Performing Arts Nights) and Teen Sketch Comedy Nights. In TPAN, teens 12-18yrs explore a variety of artistic disciplines including visual art, drama, music, dance and digital media. Hosted by Alberta Robinet, Tim Lucier & Sarah Vanesse, all artists and educators, the program aims to create a fun and safe space for youth to share their passions and interests in the arts. Teen Sketch Comedy Nights offers youth in grades 9-12 the chance to write and perform their own original sketch comedy scenes under the guidance of experienced performers. The program culminates in a public performance of the sketches in April 2024.

Of course HfA can’t forget the Visual Arts. Creative Critters is a program for kids 7-12 years who want to learn to draw animals both realistically,stylized and as characters using various media. The program is led by local artist Catherine Luce.

In addition to these ongoing programs, HfA is pleased to present a unique school performance, It’s Okay to be Different, on November 20th at the Algonquin Theatre. Three contemporary stories by New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Todd Parr will be adapted and staged by Mermaid Theatre, in a sensory friendly presentation on the theme self-confidence and acceptance.

And stay tuned for more programming in the new year, including the return of the Huntsville Festival of Music on March 26th and 27th. This exciting festival will consist of competitive and non-competitive classes and coaching by qualified adjudicators/teachers. The event is open to all age groups and will include piano, solo/duet instrumental, solo voice, choral and composition classes. The festival ends with in a final showcase celebrating the festival participants. The Concert of the Stars will take place at Algonquin Theatre on April 18th.

These programs are made possible through the support of the Hutcheson Family in memory of Jane Hutcheson: Champion of the arts.For more information, contact Hannah Naiman, Director of Programs, Education and Outreach, Huntsville Festival of the Arts hannah@huntsvillefestival.ca, or 705-788-2787.

HfA Fall Educational Programming:

Theatre Kids (4-6yrs) Saturdays @ 11-11:45am | September 16 – December 2nd | HfA Studio | $175 + HST

The Snow Queen Outdoor Play (8-13yrs) Monday Group: Nov 6- February 12, Thursday Group Nov 9-15. No rehearsals Dec 14- Jan 4th. Rehearsals: Feb 20-22, Shows: 23th -25th | HfA Studio | $225 + HST.

Baby Song & Bounce: (0-17 months) Tuesdays @ 9:30-10:15 AM | September 28 – November 30 | HfA Studio | $150 + HST (sibling rates are available).

Disco Ducks: (18 months – 4yrs) Saturdays @ 10-10:45 AM | September 16 – December 2nd | HfA Studio | $175 + HST (sibling rates are available).

TPAN: Teen Performing Arts Nights: (12-18yrs) Second Tuesdays @ 6 PM| October 10-June 17 | HfA Studio (58 Main St. W) | $30 + HST.

Teen Sketch Comedy Nights: (14-18yrs) Thursday @ 6 PM | October 26-April 25 (12 sessions) | HfA Studio | Free

Creative Critters – After School Art (7-12yrs) Wednesdays @ 4-5:30pm | September 20- October 25 | HfA Studio | $132 + HST (Fee includes art supplies).

“It’s Okay to be Different” (Pre-K- Gr 3) November 20 @ 10:30 AM | Algonquin Theatre | $10 + HST

The Huntsville Festival of Music (all ages) March 26, 27 | 9 AM – 5 PM | Downtown Huntsville