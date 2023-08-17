Bracebridge Resident Issued A Three-Day Licence Suspension For Alcohol

Earlier this month, at 1:12 a.m., police stopped a vehicle on Road 168 in the Municipality of West Perth for failing to stop at a stop sign. While speaking with the driver, they admitted to alcohol consumption at which time a roadside screening device was administered.
As a result, a 31-year-old of Bracebridge was issued a three-day licence suspension for the alcohol offence and was issued three Provincial Notices for Disobey stop sign – fail to stop, Drive motor vehicle – no currently validated permit and Drive motor vehicle with open container of liquor.
The name of the accused was not released.
