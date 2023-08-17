Parry Sound Resident Charged With Impaired On Hwy. 64

A driver has been charged with impaired driving after police conducted a traffic stop for a provincial offence.

Earlier in August, 2023, shortly after 8:30 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 64, French River.

While speaking with the driver, it was determined that the driver had consumed an alcoholic beverage and was arrested for impaired driving. The driver was then transported to the Noelville OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Ryan Chapman, 39 years-of-age, from Parry Sound, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Speeding

Improper muffler-motor vehicle

The accused was release and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on September 20, 2023, in Sudbury.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP would like to remind the public that if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways, or trails, please “Make the Call,” and dial 9-1-1 as impaired driving never ends well, please plan a way to get home safely.