OPP Investigating Overnight Assault With A Weapon In Midland

A 56 year old Midland resident is recovering from injuries caused by an edged weapon after he was assaulted at his home around 10:15 p.m. August 15, 2023. Officers were dispatched by the OPP Communication Centre along with Midland Fire Service and County of Simcoe Paramedic Services to a Robert Street, Midland residence after receiving information that a person had been assaulted and needed medical care.

The victim was transported by paramedics to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries suffered in the incident and was later released.

Investigators sought the assistance of the OPP Central Region Canine (K-9) and Emergency Response Units (ERT) to assist in locating a male suspect who fled the scene prior to police arrival. The suspect is known to investigators and the investigation is ongoing. Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to public safety. Members of the public are reminded to always be aware of their personal surroundings and safety.

Anyone who may have information of this crime is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your anonymous information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip/submit-a-tip. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on Twitter or Facebook.