Members of the Bancroft Detachment of the OPP have charged a person following a report of a theft.

On August 11th, shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a theft. The investigation resulted in one person being arrested.

Shawna Robinson, a 36-year-old from Highlands East has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Adult Failure to Comply with Probation Order

Adult Failure to Comply with an Undertaking

The accused remains in custody.