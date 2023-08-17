Bracebridge OPP Charge Three People With Impaired Operation

Bracebridge OPP are disappointed to share that many operators of motor vehicles and/or vessels are not getting the message about the safety risks of driving while impaired.

On Thursday August 10, 2023, at 9:45 p.m. police were called to a Bracebridge quick service restaurant after the staff became concerned about a motorist in the drive through. Officers arrived and subsequently arrested and charged 32-year-old Mackenzie Weaver of Bracebridge with Operation While Impaired by Drug. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 12, 2023 to answer to his charge.

On Friday August 11, 2023, at 9:45 p.m. police received several complaints from motorists on Muskoka Road 118 in Bracebridge about a possible impaired driver. Officers located the vehicle and subsequently arrested and charged 57-year-old Igor Kutik of Innisfil with Operation While Impaired CC 320 and Over 80. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 12, 2023 to answer to his charges.

On Wednesday August 16, 2023, at 4:20 p.m. a Bracebridge OPP Marine unit was patrolling Lake Joseph in Seguin Township when they conducted a safety check on a vessel. Officers subsequently arrested and charged 46-year-old Storey Badger of Seguin Township with Operation While Impaired- Over 80 CC 320 along with several Canada Shipping Act charges. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 21, 2023.