Fatal Collision At Simcoe Road 93 And Highway 12 in Midland

One driver is deceased following a collision involving a motorcycle and a car this evening.

On August 16, 2023 at around 8:45 p.m., members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment and the Midland Fire Department responded to a report from Simcoe County Paramedics of a serious collision at the intersection of Simcoe Road 93 and Highway 12 in the Town of Midland.

Officers arrived at the scene where a motorcycle and a car had been involved in the collision. The operator of the motorcycle was badly injured and was attended to by paramedics. The operator was pronounced deceased after being transported to a local hospital. No other involved parties were injured during the collision.

Roads currently closed to allow officers to investigate include; The Angela Schmidt Foster Road between Marshall Road and Simcoe Road 93, as well as Simcoe Road 93 between Highway 12 and Yonge Street. The ramp remains open which allows northbound traffic on Simcoe Road 93 to exit eastbound onto Highway 12. The intersection is expected to be closed for the remainder of the night.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is being conducted by members of the OPP Central Region Technical Traffic Investigation Unit (TTCI). Investigators ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam video to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca.