Generational Giving Continues With Wallwin’s Latest $100,000 Gift To RVH



Continuing a legacy of generational giving, local Barrie businesses, Wallwin Electric Services Ltd. and Wallwin Integrated Systems, have made a generous gift of $100,000 to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Foundation’s Keep Life Wild campaign.

RVH Foundation launched the Keep Life Wild campaign with an ambitious goal to grant RVH $100 million to ensure everyone in the region has access to world-class, specialized care when and where its needed most. Craig Wallwin, President of Wallwin Electric Services Ltd. emphasizes, “as local Barrie business owners, we truly believe it is part of our job to ensure our employees, and their families, have access to the best healthcare possible, close to where they live.” The Keep Life Wild campaign will support everything from purchasing much needed equipment and driving innovation in research and medical education, to enhancing current areas of care and helping expand the physical footprint of the hospital.

Wallwin’s latest gift to the Keep Life Wild campaign will contribute to the health centre’s expansion plans, including doubling the size of the current site and the construction of a new healthcare facility in Innisfil. “We’re proud to have supported the previous campaigns, and we are excited to be able to continue to support RVH, and a project that will see the health centre on Georgian Drive expand and bring a facility to Innisfil. RVH is always there for us when we’ve needed care, and supporting the Keep Life Wild campaign is our way to say thank you!”

With their renewed support, Wallwin Electric continues a long family tradition of generous gifts to the health centre. “My parents, Jack and Verdi Wallwin, were proud RVH donors, meeting each other at RVH many years ago. They always taught me to help others and give-back to the community that supported us,” shares Wallwin.

“The Wallwin family’s personal commitment to RVH is inspiring,” says Gail Hunt, RVH President and CEO. “Their enthusiasm for our vision of the future of healthcare in our region is deeply appreciated by myself and all of TEAM RVH. It’s this kind of foundational community support that is integral to our ability to continue to provide the world-class, specialized care only RVH can provide.”