Male Fighting For His Life After Shooting In Victoria Harbour

An incident involving a firearm in Victoria Harbour, east of Midland, has resulted in one person suffering life-threatening injuries.

Just after 2:00 p.m. on August 17, 2023, members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Simcoe County Paramedics and Tay Township Fire Department responded to reports of gunshots outside of a residence on Maple Street in the Township of Tay. Officers located one person suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. That person was transported by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to public safety. Members of the public should always be aware of their surroundings and personal safety.

Investigators are seeking the assistance of the public to identify a vehicle of interest and its occupant(s), observed leaving the scene. It is described as a black four-door sedan. The suspect(s) may still be armed. If you see a suspicious person or vehicle that may be linked to this incident, call 9-1-1 and do not approach.

The investigation is being conducted by the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Major Crime Unit under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and with the assistance of the OPP Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone who may have surveillance or dashcam video, or any information in relation to this investigation, is asked to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka on Twitter or Facebook and by visiting www.crimestopperssdm.com.