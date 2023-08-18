Township Of Muskoka Lakes Seeking Public Input On 2024 Budget

The Township of Muskoka Lakes wants to hear from the community about priorities for the 2024 Municipal Budget. If you were building the Muskoka Lakes budget, what would your priorities be?

The annual budget is the mechanism that Council uses to allocate resources to address priority issues. In an effort to ensure the community’s thoughts are heard and considered in developing the budget, the Township will be holding a listening session at the beginning of the budget process on September 7, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

“Community engagement is an integral part of our annual budget planning process,” said Mayor Peter Kelley. “Listening and learning about the issues, programs and services that matter most to those who live, play and work in our township is a priority for Council. It’s important part of decision making on effective prioritization of our investments.”

In addition to the public meeting to be held on September 7, 2023 where the community will be welcome to discuss potential ideas for the 2024 Budget, members of the public are encouraged to view and complete the public survey on the 2024 Budget page on the Township’s community engagement platform at www.engagemuskokalakes.ca.