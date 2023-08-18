OPP Find Impaired Driver On Bowes Street In Parry Sound

Police on general patrol in the Town of Parry Sound stop a vehicle and initiated an impaired driver investigation.

On August 16, 2023, members from the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on general patrol in the Town of Parry Sound. Officers stopped a vehicle on Bowes Street and after speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Sara Robb, 41 years-of-age of Fergus, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on September 21, 2023. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 36th driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2023.