CNIB Lake Joe Celebrates Overwhelming Success Of Cookout With Jim Cuddy

CNIB Lake Joe extends its deepest appreciation to the community for making the Cookout with Cuddy presented by IG Private Wealth Management – Throssell Group an extraordinary success. This event, held in support of CNIB Lake Joe’s mission to enrich the lives of individuals with vision loss, has left an indelible mark on us, and we are truly humbled by the remarkable results achieved together.

Guests got to explore the picturesque lakefront estate, engaging in a range of camp activities with VR goggles simulating diverse vision impairments. They experienced a heartwarming time cuddling puppies in the dedicated puppy pit, while savoring beverages from local producers and indulging in gourmet feasts. The crescendo of the event featured a mesmerizing concert by The Jim Cuddy Band.

Thanks to the overwhelming generosity and unwavering solidarity of attendees, the Cookout with Cuddy event has raised just over $300,000 and counting! We are deeply grateful to every individual who contributed to this outstanding achievement, as well as to those who continue to donate in support of CNIB Lake Joe.

David Throssell, on behalf of IG Private Wealth Management – Throssell Group, expressed his deepest gratitude for the incredible presence and unwavering support shown at Cookout with Cuddy. He said, “Your heartfelt dedication not only amplifies the momentum of positive change but also resonates deeply with CNIB Lake Joe’s mission, enriching the lives of those it serves.”

In addition to the attendees, CNIB Lake Joe would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the valued sponsors whose support played a crucial role in making this event an overwhelming success. We express our gratitude to Mantella Corporation, Medcan, Salex, Randy Blain Construction, Jayne’s Cottages, Sofina Foods, True North Log Homes, and all other sponsors who contributed.

The funds raised through Cookout with Cuddy will enable CNIB Lake Joe to continue providing essential programs and services that empower individuals with vision loss to live life to the fullest. These programs include accessible recreation, skill-building workshops, and personalized support that enhance independence, foster social connections, and promote personal growth.