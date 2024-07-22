Charges Laid Against Driver After Multiple Fatal Collision In Seguin

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the assistance of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E) team and the West Parry Sound OPP Crime Unit continue to investigate a collision where three people have died, and one person was air lifted to a Toronto area trauma center with life threatening injuries.

On July 20, 2024, shortly after 11:00 p.m., The West Parry Sound OPP, Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Seguin Township Fire Department responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Tally Ho-Swords Road in the Township of Seguin.

As a result of the investigation, Jogpreet Singh, 23 years-of-age of Kingston Ontario was charged with:

Dangerous Operation causing bodily harm

Dangerous Operation causing death – 3 counts

Operation while impaired causing bodily harm

Operation while impaired causing death – 3 counts

The accused was held for bail and is scheduled to appear before the Parry Sound Ontario Court of Justice on July 22, 2024.