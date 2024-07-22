Boater Charged With Impaired After Collision On Stewart Lake

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person with impaired operation of a vessel after responding to a boating collision in Georgian Bay Township.

On July 19, 2024, at 10:30 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers along with Muskoka EMS and Georgian Bay Fire Department responded to reports of a boat that hit a floating dock and was circling out of control on Stewart Lake in Georgian Bay Township. Officers arrived and commenced an investigation and the operator was safely brought to shore. He was assessed by paramedics and released at the scene and the boat was brought under control. Police have charged 47-year-old Cameron Raffaele of Mactier, ON with the following offenses:

Operation While Impaired – Over 80

Operating a Boat Underway with Open Container of Liquor

Operating Non-Human-Powered Pleasure Craft Without PFD

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on August 27, 2024 to answer to his charges. Vessel operators who are charged with impaired driving offenses suffer the same consequence as those operating motor vehicles, including an immediate 90 day drivers license suspension.