Bracebridge OPP Charge Another Driver With Impaired After A Collision

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged another person with impaired driving offences after responding to a motor vehicle collision in Bracebridge, ON.

On July 21, 2024, at 8:40 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to reports of a vehicle that was in the ditch on Mattiasville Road in Bracebridge. Officers arrived and commenced an investigation into the cause of the collision and subsequently arrested and charged 28-year-old Stephen Good of Bracebridge, ON with Operation While Impaired and Over 80.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on August 27, 2024 to answer to his charges. Drivers who are charged with impaired driving offenses also suffer an immediate 90 day drivers license suspension and have their vehicle impounded.