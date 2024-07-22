Motorcycle Operator Taken To Hospital After Serious Collision On Hwy. 35

Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious two vehicle collision in Algonquin Highlands Township.

On July 20, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the Huntsville OPP, Muskoka Paramedic Services, Lake of Bays Fire, and Algonquin Highlands Fire responded to a report of a head on collision involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle on Highway 35, south of Seabreeze Road. The driver of the motorcycle, a 34-year-old individual, was transported to a Toronto area trauma centre by Air Ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

Highway 35 was closed while members from the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team attended to assist in the investigation. The road was reopened on July 20, 2024, at approximately 10:00 p.m., and the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or has dashcam footage are asked to contact Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.