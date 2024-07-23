Tim Hortons Annual Camp Day Raised Nearly $12.8M This Year

Tim Hortons is proud to announce that with the support of Tims guests, restaurant owners, team members, and volunteers, this year’s Camp Day campaign raised nearly $12.8 million that will be donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

Tim Hortons Camp Day has now raised over approximately $262 million in its history, which has supported sending more than 320,000 underserved youth between the ages of 12 to 16 to a multi-year camp-based program at Tims Camps. Campers are equipped with skills like leadership, resilience, and responsibility, empowering them to open doors to their future.

Every year on Camp Day, Tim Hortons restaurant owners donate 100 per cent of the proceeds from hot and iced coffee sales to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps and raise additional funds through Camp Day bracelets, Donation Badges, and other unique fundraising initiatives developed by local Tims restaurant owners and their team members.

“Thank you to Tims guests across Canada and the United States who purchased coffee, bracelets, badges, or even went above and beyond and donated extra at their local Tims this Camp Day,” says Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons. “Through your support, we’re helping to change lives for the better by giving youth the opportunity to learn, grow and succeed with opportunities at Tims Camps.”

“We are overwhelmed with the results,” says Caroline Barham, President of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. “A simple thank you does not even begin to express our gratitude here at Tims Camps. We could not be more grateful for the support of Tim Hortons, restaurant owners, and guests, and their dedication to our mission of empowering youth to achieve their full potential.”

For more information on how to support Tims Camps throughout the year visit www.timscamps.com.