Midland Rotary Grants $15,000 For MRI

On July 2nd, 2024, the Rotary Club of Midland presented the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation with a $15,000 donation for their MRI Fund. This donation brings total fundraising for the MRI to more than $2.6-million, which is 66% of the $4-million goal.

Since 1999, the Rotary Club of Midland has gifted more than $400,000 to the Midland hospital, investing to build the trauma room in the Emergency Department, supporting the dialysis program, and funding critical health care equipment.

“Hospitals are the heart of any region, and Georgian Bay General Hospital is the heart of North Simcoe, says Shawn Nielsen, president elect, Rotary Club of Midland. “The new MRI machine at GBGH will provide a much-needed service to our local communities and will allow many more patients to receive diagnostic imaging in a timely manner, resulting in better treatment and quality of care.”

Past-president Jason Wilson adds, “As Rotarians, we are committed to serving our community, and our donation to a vital organization such as the GBGH Foundation for their MRI campaign is a positive way of giving back to ensure everyone has equitable access to life-changing imaging technology.”

Construction on the new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) addition began in June 2024, with anticipated completion in early 2025. The MRI addition represents a collaborative effort between GBGH and its surrounding communities.

“We are so grateful to the Rotary Club of Midland for their generous support over many years, and especially for their recent gift that is bringing us even closer to having MRI technology at GBGH,” says Nicole Kraftscik, CEO of the GBGH Foundation. “We love being able to watch the MRI development progress, and we know this is possible because of the incredible support that we’ve received from the entire community.”

For more information about the MRI addition project or to make a donation, please visit: https://gbghf.ca/current-needs/mri/