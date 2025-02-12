Trillium Lakelands District School Board Closes Schools Thursday, February 13 Due To Major Storm

For Muskoka area families: the film screening of The truth about reading.* scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, February 13, will be postponed. We will share the new date with families once it is known. We hope students will take this opportunity to catch up on work, read a book, and/or get outside to play! We know this is an unusual circumstance and we appreciate parents/guardians for their understanding during this time. If you have any questions, please contact your child’s school.