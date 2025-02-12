Trillium Lakelands District School Board Closes Schools Thursday, February 13 Due To Major Storm

In anticipation of the winter storm that is forecasted to hit central Ontario with heavy snowfall this evening continuing into tomorrow morning that would impact the safety of travel routes, Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) has made the decision to close all schools, education centres, and child care centres in schools tomorrow, Thursday, February 13. We are communicating with families now in an effort to give time for them to make alternative arrangements. Please note, schools will not be moving to online learning.
For Muskoka area families: the film screening of The truth about reading.* scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, February 13, will be postponed. We will share the new date with families once it is known. We hope students will take this opportunity to catch up on work, read a book, and/or get outside to play! We know this is an unusual circumstance and we appreciate parents/guardians for their understanding during this time. If you have any questions, please contact your child’s school.