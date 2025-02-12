Orillia Shifts Into The Next Gear With Automated Speed Enforcement

Orillia is moving forward with the next phase of its Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program, approving three locations for future camera installations on Fittons Road West, Park Street, and Westmount Drive South.

This follows Council’s 2024 decision to implement ASE cameras, a measure designed to reduce speeding in Community Safety Zones and enhance road safety.

“Last year, Council approved the use of Automated Speed Enforcement as a proactive safety measure,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “This next step of determining the most effective locations ensures the program will have the greatest impact in areas where speeding is a real concern, particularly near schools and high-traffic pedestrian zones.”

Since the initial approval, City staff have conducted a data-driven review to identify locations where ASE cameras will be most effective in reducing speeding and improving compliance with posted limits. The three selected sites will now move forward with implementation, bringing Orillia in line with other Ontario municipalities that have seen measurable success in enhancing safety through ASE programs.

“We’ve done extensive analysis to determine the best locations for these cameras,” said Steven Murphy, Project Engineer – Transportation. “By focusing on high-risk areas, we are making sure this program directly addresses the speeding issues that pose the greatest danger to pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers.”

Next Steps:

Before enforcement begins, the City must finalize agreements with the Ministry of the Attorney General, Ministry of Transportation, and Hydro One, while also installing required signage, including a 90-day advance notice period before activation. Traffic by-laws will be amended to establish permanent 40 km/h speed limits in the designated areas, and the process will conclude with camera installations and system testing, with full implementation anticipated in fall 2025.

To learn more and receive updates on the Automated Speed Enforcement program, visit orillia.ca/TrafficSafety.