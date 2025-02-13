A Gift That Matters This Valentine’s Day And Family Day: Drive Sober

“Every sober driving choice we make behind the wheel is an opportunity to show love for our families, friends, and communities,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt, whose mother, Beryl, was killed in an impaired driving crash in 1999. “ Let’s turn our care into action by making roads safer for everyone.”

Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed, and thousands are injured in alcohol, cannabis and/or drug-related crashes. These preventable tragedies impact families and communities nationwide. For those who have lost loved ones or suffered life-changing injuries, Valentine’s and Family Days can be a painful reminder of what has been taken away.

To ensure everyone always gets home safely, MADD Canada encourages you to: