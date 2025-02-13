Rise Against Joins Avril Lavigne As Headliner For All Your Friends Fest At Burl’s Creek

Republic Live is thrilled to announce that Rise Against, one of the most influential and respected modern punk bands, will headline All Your Friends Fest on Saturday, June 28. They join previously announced Sunday, June 29 headliner Avril Lavigne, the eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated, diamond-selling pop-punk icon whose influence spans generations.

Saturday’s Main Stage lineup also includes metalcore giants Underoath, alternative/indie rock favourites Boys Like Girls, Canadian indie rockers Moneen, and Nashville punk band Winona Fighter. The Second Stage will feature pop rock duo The Veronicas as headliners, along with The Starting Line, Four Year Strong and Faber Drive.

On Sunday, June 29, Avril Lavigne and Simple Plan will lead the Main Stage, joined by Relient K, Knuckle Puck, and rising pop-rock star Taylor Acorn. The Second Stage will be headlined by State Champs, with support from The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and JUNO Award-nominated IllScarlett. With additional acts to be added to both days,

“This year’s lineup is a testament to the foundation and evolution of the genre, uniting artists who defined the scene with those shaping its next chapter,” says Brooke Dunford, Director of Talent Buying & Business Development for Republic Live. “Rise Against built their legacy in punk’s raw intensity, while Avril Lavigne brought pop-punk to the masses – both instrumental in shaping the spirit of this festival. Bringing together these generations of artists and fans makes for a unique experience fans rarely see in today’s festival landscape. We can’t wait to celebrate this incredible genre and bring back nostalgic moments this Canada Day long weekend!”

With additional acts still to be confirmed in early spring, the current lineup by day is below.

Saturday, June 28 – Main Stage

Rise Against

Underoath

Boys Like Girls

Moneen

Winona Fighter

Saturday, June 28 – Second Stage

The Veronicas

The Starting Line

Four Year Strong

Faber Drive

Sunday, June 29 – Main Stage

Avril Lavigne

Simple Plan

Relient K

Knuckle Puck

Taylor Acorn

Sunday, June 29 – Second Stage

State Champs

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

IllScarlett

“Last year’s All Your Friends Fest was truly remarkable,” says Eva Dunford, Co-Founder of Republic Live. “We’re proud to host the only festival of its kind in Canada—bringing people together through the music and community they love. We’re thrilled to once again give this genre and its fans a place to connect and can’t wait to reunite for another unforgettable weekend at Burl’s Creek this summer.”

Bringing fans together for an incredible Canada Day weekend filled with top-tier performances and festival experiences, single-day tickets are now on sale and start at $149.99 plus taxes and fees, with weekend passes also available. Attendees can upgrade their festival experience with tent and RV camping packages, similar to those at Republic Live’s flagship event, Boots and Hearts. For tickets and more information, visit www.allyourfriendsfestival.com.