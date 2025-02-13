Suspended Driver Found Driving Impaired In Parry Sound

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with impaired driving.

On February 12, 2025, at approximately 6:00 p.m. the West Parry Sound OPP were on patrol in the Town of Parry Sound. Officers stopped a vehicle on James Street due to a licence plate violation and observed open alcohol in the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, Cory Ashawasagai, 46 years-of-age of Henvey Inlet First Nation was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Use plate not authorized for vehicle

Driving while under suspension

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on March 18, 2025. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for 45 days.