Gravenhurst High School Student Art On Display At Sobeys

A group of Gravenhurst High School (GHS) art students were thrilled when Jesse Grimes, general manager of Sobeys Gravenhurst reached out to the school with an opportunity of a lifetime – to include art within the store that represented the Gravenhurst landscape through the eyes of young people.

“The Grade 10 students, Bella Garcia, Ava Hunter, Tamara Kolompar, and Sara Gonneau, all worked together and created a beautiful mural of a dock and canoe on Lake Muskoka in a bold, colourful, and expressive style that is fun and original,” said GHS art teacher, Aimée Bulloch.

The mural is hung at the check-out area within the store.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to be involved in something that I’m hoping will stay in the community for years to come,” said Gonneau. “I can’t wait to walk into Sobeys and see one of the artworks I am most proud of.”

“Being a part of a community project with my peers was extremely fulfilling. It was a great opportunity to collaborate with others and bounce ideas off of each other,” explained Kolompar. “Everyone had the same vision for the mural, but each of us brought in different creative ideas and skills that helped the mural come to life. This project definitely helped all of us grow as artists, as we supported each other’s challenges and successes. I speak for all of us when I say we were really satisfied with the way it turned out.”