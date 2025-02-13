Fairfield By Marriott Hotel Now Open In Gravenhurst

The Hotel Opens with a Design that Pays Homage to the Brand’s Origins at the Fairfield Farm

Welcome to Your Perfect Getaway – New Fairfield Inn & Suites – Gravenhurst, Muskoka

We are excited to announce the opening of the Fairfield Inn & Suites Gravenhurst, Muskoka, offering the ideal destination for those seeking a tranquil and adventurous escape in Ontario’s renowned Muskoka region.

Conveniently located just off Highway 11, our property is perfectly situated to provide guests with easy access to the region’s stunning natural beauty and an array of exciting year-round activities. Whether you’re looking to embrace winter’s charm, explore scenic hiking trails, or immerse yourself in history with a visit to the Muskoka Discovery Centre or the Bethune Memorial House, you’ll find these popular attractions just moments away.

As the seasons change, the Muskoka region transforms into a vibrant destination for relaxation and adventure.

During the warmer months, nearby beaches, world-class golf courses, and the Muskoka Wharf await, offering guests the chance to unwind and enjoy local shops, waterfront dining, and more.

A short drive brings you to the nearby towns of Orillia and Bracebridge, each offering their own unique experiences, from cultural landmarks to charming boutiques and cozy cafés. Whether you’re planning a peaceful weekend getaway, a family vacation, or a romantic retreat, our hotel serves as the perfect base to explore all

that Muskoka has to offer.

“We’re incredibly proud to be part of the Gravenhurst community and to offer both locals and visitors a place where they can truly relax and experience the best of Muskoka,” said Akram Muhammad, President of Hamza Akram Holdings Inc, owner of Fairfield Inn & Suites

“We’ve worked hard to create a space that reflects the natural beauty of the region, while also providing modern amenities and exceptional service. I look forward to welcoming everyone to our hotel.” Satinder Dhillon, SVP, Operations of InnVest Hotels, also expressed their excitement, stating, “Working alongside Mr Akram to bring this hotel to life has been a rewarding experience. Our management team is committed to supporting the hotel’s growth and success, ensuring that every guest enjoys an unforgettable stay.

We are thrilled to work in tandem with the owner to provide a welcoming and memorable experience for all who visit.”

Come experience the best of Muskoka—nature, adventure, and relaxation—all right at your doorstep. Book

our stay today and start your perfect getaway in Gravenhurst Muskoka!

For reservations or more information, please visit www.marriott.com/yqagf or contact us at 705-710-0234