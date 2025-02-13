Suspect To Identify After Several Incidents East Of Hwy. 11

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking the public for their assistance in identifying a suspect in an investigation.

Bracebridge OPP is investigating a series of incidents including mischief and theft that were committed at a number of addresses on February 1, 2025, including Haven Road, Uffington Road, Flynns Road, Germania Road and Reay Road. There was similar activity on Barkway Road on February 5th and Bonnie Lake Road on February 7th, 2025.

In all incidents, the victim’s vehicles were entered during the early morning hours and items were stolen from within. In some cases, the vehicle was parked inside a garage.

Police are asking anyone in the area who may have video surveillance to look at their footage and call police with any helpful information. If you have information on these events, please call Bracebridge OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you wish to remain anonymous.