Free Fishing This Family Day Weekend

This upcoming Family Day weekend, families can fish for free in Ontario without the need to buy a fishing licence or Outdoors Card.
If you are fishing for free during the Family Day weekend, all conservation licence catch limits, size limits, sanctuaries and all other fishing regulations and rules still apply.
Before you head out, prioritize safety by checking ice conditions with local operators or anglers. Clear blue ice is the strongest, while white or honeycombed ice is weaker. Let someone know your fishing plans and wear proper gear for safety and comfort.
For more information, check out what you need to know about free family fishing in Ontario.
Quick Facts
- Canadian residents participating in free fishing periods must carry identification issued by the provincial or federal government, showing their name and date of birth.
- Outside of free fishing periods, most people between the ages of 18 and 64 must have an Outdoors Card and a licence to fish. All veterans and active Canadian Armed Forces members residing in Ontario can enjoy free recreational fishing in the province, whenever and wherever fishing is allowed.
- Ontario fishing licences can be purchased online at huntandfishontario.com. If buying online, always look for the Ontario logo. You can also purchase in person at participating ServiceOntario or authorized licence issuer locations.