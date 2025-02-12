Criminal Investigation Leads To Closure Of Barrie Road In Orillia

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are entered into a criminal investigation that temporarily shut down Barrie Road in the City of Orillia.

On February 12, 2025, shortly after 11:30 a.m., officers from Orillia OPP conducted a traffic stop that led officers into a criminal investigation. There was a temporary closure of Barrie Road and it was determined there was no threat to public safety. During the traffic stop one individual and one officer sustained minor injuries after an altercation. Barrie Road has since been re-opened.

