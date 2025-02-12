End Of Lockdown At Beaver Creek Institution, Contraband And Unauthorized Found

The lockdown put in place at Beaver Creek Institution on February 5, 2025, has ended and the exceptional search has been completed. The institution has continued with its normal operations and visits have resumed.

During the exceptional search, contraband and unauthorized items were found. The seized items included “brew” (homemade alcohol), tattooing materials, substances suspected to be drugs, as well as drug paraphernalia, homemade edged, poking and stabbing weapons, in addition to cellphones and cellphone accessories.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is strengthening measures to prevent the entry of contraband into its institutions in order to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to have contraband brought into correctional institutions.