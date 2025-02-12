A&W’s Burger Family Deals Are Returning To The Mobile App To Celebrate Family Day

One week of hot new deals on A&W classics like the Teen Burger, Onion Rings and more!
Calling all burger families! Starting February 17th, you can get your hands on seven days of mouth-watering deals on A&W classics like the Teen Burger®, Mama Burger®, Onion Rings and more! Burger Family Deals are available exclusively through the A&W mobile app and are valid for dine-in and pickup at participating A&W locations nationwide.
These appetizing deals will be available on the A&W mobile app from February 17th to February 23rd. Knowing how busy families are, A&W is making it easier to get deals on their app. Simply download the app, create an account and go to the Offers section to redeem a new deal each day. But act fast, as each is only available for 24 hours.
- Monday, February 17: BOGO Mama Burger
- Tuesday, February 18: BOGO Teen Burger
- Wednesday, February 19: Free Onion Rings with purchase
- Thursday, February 20: BOGO Papa Burger®
- Friday, February 21: Free Fries with purchase
- Saturday, February 22: Free A&W Root Beer® with purchase
- Sunday, February 23: Free Pret Coffee with purchase
To enjoy the seven days of these exclusive deals with your Burger Family, go to https://web.aw.ca/en/order to download the A&W mobile app.