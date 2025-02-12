A&W’s Burger Family Deals Are Returning To The Mobile App To Celebrate Family Day

One week of hot new deals on A&W classics like the Teen Burger, Onion Rings and more!

Calling all burger families! Starting February 17th, you can get your hands on seven days of mouth-watering deals on A&W classics like the Teen Burger®, Mama Burger®, Onion Rings and more! Burger Family Deals are available exclusively through the A&W mobile app and are valid for dine-in and pickup at participating A&W locations nationwide.

These appetizing deals will be available on the A&W mobile app from February 17th to February 23rd. Knowing how busy families are, A&W is making it easier to get deals on their app. Simply download the app, create an account and go to the Offers section to redeem a new deal each day. But act fast, as each is only available for 24 hours.

Monday, February 17 : BOGO Mama Burger

: BOGO Mama Burger Tuesday, February 18 : BOGO Teen Burger

: BOGO Teen Burger Wednesday, February 19 : Free Onion Rings with purchase

: Free Onion Rings with purchase Thursday, February 20 : BOGO Papa Burger®

: BOGO Papa Burger® Friday, February 21 : Free Fries with purchase

: Free Fries with purchase Saturday, February 22 : Free A&W Root Beer® with purchase

: Free A&W Root Beer® with purchase Sunday, February 23 : Free Pret Coffee with purchase