Tim Hortons Will Give Away FREE 10 Packs Of Timbits With A Minimum $2 Purchase If Canada Wins Its First 4 Nations Face-Off Game Tonight

If Canada beats Sweden , Tims ® Rewards members will receive an offer in their Tim Hortons app for a FREE 10 pack of Timbits ® with a minimum purchase of $2 . The offer is part of a “If Canada Wins, You Win” promotion that will run throughout the tournament to encourage Canadians to cheer on Canada’s team.





How better to celebrate a Canadian win at the 4 Nations Face-Off™ hockey tournament than with some free Timbits?

Tim Hortons is encouraging Canadians to cheer on Canada during the 4 Nations Face-Off™ with a series of “If Canada Wins, You Win” offers, starting with tonight’s game against Sweden.

“Tim Hortons is thrilled to be a partner of the 4 Nations Face-Off™ tournament and we can’t wait to watch some of Canada’s top NHL® superstars take on teams from Finland, Sweden, and the United States,” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

“We’re going to be cheering along with Canadian hockey fans from coast to coast to coast and we’re looking forward to offering Canadians some great Tims offers to help them celebrate every Canada win.”

Follow Tim Hortons on Instagram for details on other “If Canada Wins, You Win” offers throughout the tournament.

If Canada beats Sweden, the FREE 10 pack of Timbits® with a minimum purchase of $2 offer will become available Thursday morning until 4:00 a.m. ET on Feb. 14. The offer can only be used once and is valid at Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada or for delivery orders placed through the Tims® app. See the Tims® app for offer terms and conditions.

