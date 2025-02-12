Structure Fire In Ramara Claims The Life Of One Person

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were contacted just prior to 5:49 am on February 11, 2025, regarding a structure fire in the Township of Ramara.

The Orillia OPP, Township of Ramara Fire and Ramara Paramedic Services were dispatched to a residence in the Township of Ramara for structure fire. Upon arrival the roadway was closed so fire services could actively transport water to the structure. One individual was located deceased inside the residence. The Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM) and The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario have been engaged to investigate.

