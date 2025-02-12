Linda Pearce Named Orillia’s 2024 Citizen Of The Year

Linda Pearce is Orillia’s 2024 Citizen of the Year, as named at a special presentation during the Council meeting on Feb. 10, 2025.

“On behalf of Orillia City Council and the Citizen of the Year selection panel, I’d like to congratulate Linda Pearce on being named the 2024 Citizen of the Year,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “Linda’s giving spirit and efforts in supporting the community have made a positive impact for many families and residents in Orillia. Her compassion and continuous dedication to supporting those in need highlighted her contributions in 2024.”

Pearce was described by her nominators as selfless, caring, and an incredible role model for others. Nominators also pointed to Pearce’s continued dedication, providing gift baskets to women and children throughout the year. Her generosity has been shared with those in the community through numerous organizations, including The Sharing Place, Couchiching Jubilee House, and many more.

“Linda works year-round, nearly every single day on her passion, which she calls, ‘Linda’s Gifting Project’. Her motto is ‘Cheering up children and women in need’. What she does is provide special gift packages to needy children and women in our community on the special occasions of Christmas, Easter, Valentines Day and Mother’s Day,” said nominator Rick Pearce.

The 2024 Citizen of the Year panel included former winners Derick Lehmann, Cam Davidson, Marci Csumrik, and Fred Larsen, as well as OrilliaMatters editor Dave Dawson, Pure Country 106 Morning Host Carey Moran, and Orillia Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Allan Lafontaine. Nominations for the 2024 Citizen of the Year Award were accepted between Dec. 16, 2024, and Jan. 20, 2025, with nominators encouraged to provide letters of support highlighting the nominees’ accomplishments from the past year.