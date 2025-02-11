Funding Available In Bracebridge To Support Local Businesses And Economic Growth

The Town of Bracebridge is accepting applications for the 2025 Community Improvement Plan (CIP), continuing its commitment to fostering economic development, enhancing local infrastructure, and revitalizing key commercial and mixed-use areas.

The CIP offers a range of flexible financial incentives, including grants and loans, to encourage private sector investment in projects that improve properties, buildings, signage, energy efficiency, housing, and more. With funding available on an ongoing basis until funds are expended, the Town invites local business owners and property developers to submit their applications early to maximize opportunity.

In 2024, the CIP provided over $48,000 in grants to 23 local projects, leveraging more than $240,000 in private investment. These initiatives contributed to enhancing the appearance, accessibility, and functionality of properties throughout Bracebridge. Highlights included:

Signage installations at 15 local businesses;

at 15 local businesses; Façade improvements at 143 Manitoba Street, creating a modern and refreshed storefront; and

at 143 Manitoba Street, creating a modern and refreshed storefront; and Accessibility enhancements at 5 Manitoba Street, updating the entryway and washroom to meet accessibility standards.

Applicants can now access streamlined online tools for submitting their applications, making the process more efficient and user-friendly. Applicants are encouraged to schedule a pre-consultation meeting with the Economic Development team prior to applying.

CIPs are a proven tool for municipalities to support economic growth, encourage rehabilitation and redevelopment, and address long-term community needs such as housing, tourism, and climate resilience.

To learn more about the 2025 Community Improvement Plan, including eligibility criteria and how to apply, visit bracebridge.ca/CIP.

“The Town of Bracebridge is committed to encouraging long-term economic development and growth, and programs like the CIP are crucial to driving sustainable development and supporting our local businesses. We are proud to offer this valuable resource to help local businesses and property owners reinvest in our community and fuel Bracebridge’s economic vibrancy.”

– Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge