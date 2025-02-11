Operator Air Lifted To Hospital After Snowmobile Crash On Trout Lake

A snowmobile crash on Trout Lake required a coordinated emergency response after a rider was injured and became trapped in their vehicle’s track.

On February 7, 2025, at approximately 1:00 p.m., the North Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and North Bay Ambulance responded to a motorized snow vehicle (MSV) collision on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) A1 trail on Trout Lake in North Bay.

A 24-year-old rider from Barrie, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after their MSV struck a pressure crack, causing them to be ejected from the vehicle. The rider’s leg became trapped in the MSV’s track.

OPP officers and paramedics worked together to safely extricate the individual before an Ornge air ambulance landed on the frozen lake and transported the rider to the hospital for treatment.

Snowmobilers are reminded that even experienced riders can encounter unexpected hazards on the trails. Ice conditions can change rapidly, and pressure cracks may be difficult to detect. Riders are urged to exercise caution, scan the terrain ahead, and be prepared for sudden obstacles.

The OPP remains committed to ensuring the safety of all trail users and encourages snowmobilers to take necessary precautions while enjoying Ontario’s trails.