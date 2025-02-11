Haliburton Highlands OPP Locate Suspicious Vehicle And Charge Driver With Impaired

Officers from the Haliburton Highlands detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged another driver with impaired driving.

On February 9th, 2025, at approximately 1:43 a.m., Haliburton Highlands OPP were on general patrol in the Township of Minden Hills when they located a suspicious vehicle. Officers stopped and checked on the condition of the driver who was the lone occupant of the vehicle. Upon speaking with the driver, police were led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, 22-year-old Jacob Mitchell of Minden was arrested and charged with:

Operation while Impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused had their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Minden at a later date.

The Haliburton Highlands OPP remind motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol and drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements.

Haliburton County OPP values your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please visit Crime Stoppers at www.khcrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).