‘Orillia Landscapes’ Art Exhibit Reception Takes Place Feb. 15

The City of Orillia and the Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH) invite members of the public to a special reception celebrating the “Orillia Landscapes” art exhibition, hosted in the new Green Room Gallery at the Orillia Opera House (20 Mississaga St. W.).

The event takes place on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and offers something for all ages. Families and children are especially encouraged to attend, with interactive activities designed to engage younger guests in the world of art.

“This reception marks an exciting milestone as we introduce the Green Room Gallery as a new public space for art in our community,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “We’re proud to launch this gallery with ‘Orillia Landscapes,’ which celebrates the creativity and talent of our local artists. I encourage everyone to come out and experience this new space and the excellent works it holds.”

The City of Orillia’s Public Art Committee is now curating the Green Room Gallery to provide a fresh and dynamic space for local artists to showcase their work. The inaugural “Orillia Landscapes” exhibition invites visitors to explore the diverse and vibrant artistic interpretations of the city’s natural and urban scenery.

Featuring 23 works of art by 18 artists from Orillia and beyond, the exhibition offers a captivating collection of perspectives. From shimmering depictions of the region’s waters to imaginative renditions of Orillia’s iconic landmarks, this showcase connects viewers to the beauty and character of the area in meaningful and inspiring ways. The exhibition is on display at both the Green Room Gallery and the Stack Gallery at the Orillia Recreation Centre (255 West St. S.), with unique pieces at each facility (see attached listing).

Guests at the reception can look forward to engaging activities, including an art scavenger hunt where participants will uncover hidden details within the exhibited pieces, and a creative art station for children to draw and share their favourite Orillia-inspired landscapes. Light refreshments, including hot chocolate, will be served.

The Orillia Public Art Committee is a partnership between the City of Orillia and OMAH that oversees the City’s public art program, including the Stack Gallery and the new Green Room Gallery. The Committee is dedicated to supporting the arts and enriching the community through innovative and inclusive public art initiatives.

For more information about the exhibition, visit OrilliaMuseum.org/APPC.