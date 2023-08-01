Travelling With Pets This Long Weekend? Take The No Hot Pets Pledge And Plan Ahead

If you’re planning on hitting the road for a long weekend adventure, the Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre wants you to take the No Hot Pets pledge and plan ahead to keep your furry friends safe and comfortable.

Here are 5 tips to make it a safe and enjoyable weekend for everyone:

Run errands and pick up supplies before you load up and leave home. Plan your route with pet-friendly stops along the way. Travel with someone who can stay in the car with your animal if you need to stop. Stop at drive-throughs or pack your meals to ensure your animal isn’t left unattended at mealtimes. If you’re taking breaks along the way, remember that hot asphalt can burn your pet’s pads. Find a cool place in the shade for them to stretch their legs, eat and drink and relieve themselves.

Parked cars can quickly reach deadly temperatures, even on relatively mild days with the car parked in the shade and the windows open. If you can’t take your animal with you, the Ontario SPCA urges you to leave them at home where they are safe.

You can also save a life when you report animals left unattended in vehicles by calling the Province of Ontario’s Provincial Animal Welfare Services at 1-833-9Animal, or your local police. The Ontario SPCA is not who to call if you see an animal in a car. If you see an animal in immediate danger, call 911.

Visit nohotpets.ca to take the pledge never to leave an animal unattended in a vehicle and receive a free window decal for your car, while supplies last.