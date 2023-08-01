Vehicle Of Interest Located, Cause Of Death Confirmed After Shooting In Penetanguishene

Southern Georgian Bay OPP has located a vehicle of interest and confirmed the cause of death in connection to a firearm-related incident in Penetanguishene.

On July 27, 2023, at 5 p.m., officers and emergency services responded to reports of gunshots and an injured person in the rear parking lot of the Village Square Mall.

Jesse Daniel Deschamps, 30 years old, of Penetanguishene, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

A postmortem examination conducted at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service has confirmed a gunshot wound as the cause of death.

A vehicle of interest has been located and investigators are continuing their examination with assistance of the OPP Forensic Identification Services.

The assistance of the public continues to be sought to identify any suspicious persons or activity that may have been observed in the area around the time of the incident. The suspect(s) may still be armed. If you see a person or vehicle that may be linked to this incident, call 9-1-1 and do not approach.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to public safety. Members of the public are reminded to always be aware of their personal surroundings and safety.

The investigation is being conducted by the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment Major Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance of the OPP Forensic Identification Services and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone who has any information or may have dashcam or surveillance video is asked to contact the Southern Georgian Bay