Fatal Collision Involving Motorcycle On Hwy. 117

Bracebridge OPP are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision on Muskoka Road 117 near Springdale Park Road in Bracebridge.

On July 31, 2023, at 7:15 p.m., Bracebridge OPP, along with Muskoka Paramedic Services and Bracebridge Fire Department, responded to a multi-vehicle collision involving passenger vehicles and two motorcycles on Muskoka Road 117 just east of Highway 11 near Springdale Park Road in Bracebridge. As a result of the collision, a 16-year-old from Cloyne, ON, who was operating of one of the motorcycles, has died.

Muskoka Road 117 was closed in both directions while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators completed their investigation and all lanes have since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken with police is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.