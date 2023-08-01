Break And Enter To A Home In Parry Sound, Homeowner Assaulted

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

On Sunday July 30, 2023, at 4 a.m. the West Parry Sound OPP were called to a break and enter.

The Police investigation revealed that two persons who were attempting to break into a Gibson Street residence, caused damage to the building. The one accused assaulted the homeowner. The victim was taken to hospital by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police advise there is no concern for public safety.

Police arrested and charged Nathan Smith-Nanibush, 34 years of age of Wasauksing First Nation, ON with the following offences:

  • Mischief under $5000
  • Assault causing bodily harm.
  • Breach of recognizance
  • Fail to comply with probation order
  • Break, enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence

Police also arrested and charged Calienna Smith-Nanibush 32 years of age of Wasauksing First Nation, ON with break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence.

Nathan Smith-Nanibush was held for a bail hearing on Tuesday August 1, 2023 and Calienna Smith-Nanibush was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday August 31, 2023 in Parry Sound Ontario.

