Arrest Made After October 2022 Robbery In Parry Sound

The West Parry Sound Crime Unit of the OPP has arrested and charged one person with a robbery.

Back on October 31, 2022, shortly before 6 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a robbery at a business on Pine Street, Parry Sound.

No person had been injured during the incident.

As a result of the investigation, Kadar Atteye, a 29-year-old-person was charged with:

·      Robbery with a weapon – two counts

·      Adult disguise with intent

·      Forcible confinement – two counts

The accused was held for bail and is scheduled to appear before the Parry Sound Ontario Court of Justice on August 3, 2023.

