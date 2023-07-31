Boat Rally For Kids And Cancer Prepares For Star-Studded Event

The 9th annual Boat Rally For Kids And Cancer will take place August 18-19 in Muskoka on Lake Joe and Lake Rosseau.

The two-day outdoor extravaganza will see teams of dedicated fundraisers embark on an Amazing Race-style competition with their boat.

This year’s event is in support of Sunnybrook Hospital’s Odette Cancer Centre and Kids Help Phone, and will feature celebrities including Billy Baldwin, Jason George, and Jay Hayden.

“Pediatric cancer is something very close to my heart, and something so many have been affected by,” said Boat Rally For Kids And Cancer Founder Joel Hock. “This year we also felt it was important to support children’s mental health. We know kids really struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many still are – we want to come together to make a difference.”

To date, Hock and his team have raised in excess of $25M in support of cancer care, and have become the largest single fundraiser event for the hospital.

The event kicks off Friday evening with a draft party at a private cottage, where teams will select a celebrity to compete with them.

Saturday’s scavenger hunt will begin with a newly-added fishing derby, where teams will compete in a points-based fishing expedition, weighed in with help from Rapala.

There will then be a series of physical events to wrap up the competition portion of the day, before the Ibiza-themed after-party, MuskokaBiza.

MuskokaBiza will be headlined by DJs Cale Granton, official DJ for the Toronto Maple Leafs, and DJ 4KORNERS, official DJ for the Toronto Raptors. There will be food, drinks, and a live and silent auction.

To be a part of this year’s event you can register a team to participate, make a donation, become a volunteer, or purchase a ticket to MuskokaBiza.