Orillia Regional Arts And Heritage Awards Nominations Now Open

Following the success of past awards nights, the Orillia & District Arts Council (ODAC) and Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH) are planning the historic fifth annual Orillia Regional Arts and Heritage Awards. On November 22, 2023, Orillia and area will come together to celebrate the best and brightest from the sector, at Creative Nomad Studios in Orillia.

“We are excited to announce that eCapital will once again be the title sponsor of this year’s awards,” said OMAH executive director Ninette Gyorody. “We couldn’t do the awards without their support and would like to extend a big thank you to them for stepping up once again.”

Members of the organizing committee have been working behind the scenes on the logistics and are excited to announce this year’s 2023 award categories:

Education in Arts, Culture and Heritage

Emerging Artist

Heritage: Restoration, Renovation and Publication

Event in Arts, Culture and Heritage

Qennefer Browne Achievement Award

Education in the Arts, Culture and Heritage Award looks to recognize an educator, not necessarily a teacher by profession, whose knowledge and teaching skills inspire others to pursue their interest in the arts and heritage.

Emerging Artist Award recognizes an individual of any age who is in the early years (under five years) of launching a career in the arts. Nominees can be pursuing any genre of art including, but not limited to, visual arts, performance arts, literary arts and many more.

Heritage: Restoration, Renovation and Publication Award recognizes an individual or group who brought to life regional history through a physical restoration or creation of a permanent public record.

Event in the Arts, Culture and Heritage Award looks to honour an individual, organization, or corporation for their part in organizing a single or annual event that showcases the region’s creative talent or cultural heritage.

The Qennefer Browne Achievement Award recognizes an individual or group of individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the cultural life of their community. Nominees may include artists, historians, volunteers, cultural organizations and donors. This award honours Qennefer Browne, who gave much of herself to support both arts and heritage organizations within the region.

To nominate an individual or group for one of these prestigious awards, visit the portal at orilliamuseum.org/orah. Similar to last year, all nominations will be gathered through this online portal, eliminating the need for hard copies. There will be no hard copies of nominations accepted. To help with this process and encourage nominations, a nominating committee has been formed with representatives from across the sector and region.

“We are excited to be celebrating the fifth year of these very special awards,” said nominating committee spokesperson Anna Proctor. “With our streamlined nomination process and a great night at Creative Nomad Studios planned, we hope to celebrate all of our local arts and heritage stars. Get your nominations in today!”

The nomination deadline is October 20, 2023.