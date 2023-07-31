Huntsville Celebrates Canada With Belated Fireworks Aug 5th

In recognition of Canada Day, the fireworks originally scheduled for July 1, 2023, have been rescheduled to 10 pm on Saturday, August 5, 2023, over Hunters Bay. The fireworks were postponed due to the Restricted Fire Zone ordered by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, which was lifted on July 11, 2023, at 4 pm.

The fireworks display is fun for the whole family and another way to celebrate Canada this Civic Holiday weekend. Start the evening strolling through downtown Huntsville, visiting the local shops and restaurants, before settling in for the show. Need a place to park? The Town of Huntsville has an online interactive map outlining full day and three hour parking.

Should the fireworks over Hunters Bay require rescheduling or cancellation due to severe weather, updates will be communicated on the Town of Huntsville Facebook and Twitter accounts.

This project is funded in part by the Government of Canada.

Ce projet est financé en partie par le gouvernement du Canada.